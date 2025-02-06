Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Defeats No. 15 Missouri

Jan 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) reacts after a made three Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers took on the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday night and defeated the Tigers by a core on 85-81.

Tennessee played a great second half of basketball as they would regain the lead for the first time since the score was 5-3 early in the first. Zakai Zeigler had a great game in his return as he finished the game with 21 points. 8 assists, and 3 rebounds. He wasn't the only player returning from injury who had a great game.

Igor Milicic had a great game in his return going for a double-double. He finished the game with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Chaz Lanier and Felix Okpara also had double-digit scoring games in the Vols win over the No. 15 ranked Missouri Tigers.

Tennessee is set to play the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday before having a shot at redemption against Kentucky next week.

