Tennessee Basketball Ethan Burg Granted Three Years of Eligibility
Tennessee basketball’s offseason roster is officially complete, and it ends with a major boost to the backcourt.
On July 18, Israeli guard Ethan Burg committed to the Vols and became the 15th and final scholarship player for the 2025–26 season. Now, after final NCAA clearance, the 22-year-old has been granted three full years of eligibility, a major win for Rick Barnes and his staff as they chase the program’s first-ever Final Four.
Burg, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, visited Knoxville in late June while still awaiting final eligibility details. Though he was approved to play in the upcoming season when he committed, there remained uncertainty about how many seasons he would be allowed after competing professionally in Israel.
That uncertainty has now been resolved, and the Vols not only get a contributor for this year but potentially a long-term piece.
Burg brings two years of professional experience from Bnei PenLink Herzliya, where he steadily developed into a dependable offensive threat. In 2024–25, he averaged 11.1 points on 45 percent shooting from the floor, including an impressive 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. He also added 3.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and nearly a steal per game across 24 appearances.
During his first year with Herzliya, Burg posted 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 42 percent from the field.
A confident shooter and creative facilitator, Burg fits the mold of a modern international combo guard: poised, versatile, and capable of impacting both ends. His ability to knock down 1.6 threes per game last season at a high clip gives the Vols another perimeter weapon alongside Ja’Kobi Gillespie and rising freshman Troy Henderson.
Burg is the ninth new addition for Tennessee’s 2025–26 roster, joining three transfers, four high school signees, and two international recruits. He also brings a mature, experienced presence to a team that is eyeing another deep NCAA Tournament run. After back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Vols are all-in for a Final Four push.
With the roster now finalized and Burg’s eligibility fully intact, Rick Barnes enters his 11th season on Rocky Top with a balanced blend of experience, youth, and international flair.
