Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Falls from No. 1 in Latest Polls

Tennessee basketball is no longer undefeated or No. 1 in the country after the latest polls released.

Tanner Johnson

Jan 11, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives to the basket against Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives to the basket against Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee basketball is no longer undefeated or No. 1 in the country after the latest polls released.

After spending a program-record five straight weeks at the top of the national polls, Tennessee has finally dropped off from that spot.

The Vols are now ranked No. 6 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after a week of uneven basketball for Tennessee. The Vols were trounced by Florida on Tuesday night by 30 points. As a result, the Gators are now ahead of the Vols at No. 5 in the AP Poll.

Tennessee avoided falling any further than No. 6 after picking up a monster road win at Texas on Saturday, 74–70. That was a game that looked like Tennessee might lose for a while, but the Vols were able to rally to get their season back on track.

Auburn is now the top-ranked team in the country. They are joined by Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky in the top 10 of the AP Poll. The SEC continues to be the most dominant conference in college basketball, with nine teams ranked in the top 25. Tennessee's next opponent, Georgia is now ranked No. 23 after a big week of its own where the Bulldogs knocked off Kentucky.

After the Vols host Georgia, they will play at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Vols and Commodores have an intense rivalry, and any game played between them in Memorial Gymnasium is sure to be memorable.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Home/Men's Basketball