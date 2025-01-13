Tennessee Basketball Falls from No. 1 in Latest Polls
Tennessee basketball is no longer undefeated or No. 1 in the country after the latest polls released.
After spending a program-record five straight weeks at the top of the national polls, Tennessee has finally dropped off from that spot.
The Vols are now ranked No. 6 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after a week of uneven basketball for Tennessee. The Vols were trounced by Florida on Tuesday night by 30 points. As a result, the Gators are now ahead of the Vols at No. 5 in the AP Poll.
Tennessee avoided falling any further than No. 6 after picking up a monster road win at Texas on Saturday, 74–70. That was a game that looked like Tennessee might lose for a while, but the Vols were able to rally to get their season back on track.
Auburn is now the top-ranked team in the country. They are joined by Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky in the top 10 of the AP Poll. The SEC continues to be the most dominant conference in college basketball, with nine teams ranked in the top 25. Tennessee's next opponent, Georgia is now ranked No. 23 after a big week of its own where the Bulldogs knocked off Kentucky.
After the Vols host Georgia, they will play at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Vols and Commodores have an intense rivalry, and any game played between them in Memorial Gymnasium is sure to be memorable.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports