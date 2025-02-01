Tennessee Basketball fans react to Zakai Zeigler news
Tennessee fans have reacted to Zakai Zeigler's latest injury report which has him sidelined Saturday against the Florida Gators.
Tennessee is now without their star guard Zakai Zeigler due to a knee injury that he suffered against Kentucky earlier in the week.
Zeigler continued to play against the Wildcats which has many fans in shock that he is missing today’s game.
This snaps a 51-game streak of playing time for Zeigler. Zeigler suffered an ACL injury earlier in his career and has been a fan favorite since his freshman season when the Vols won the SEC championship.
Fans have reacted to the big hit to the lineup before the Vols take on the Gators.
