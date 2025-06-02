Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Hires Scott Daughtry

Tennessee Basketball hires Scott Daughtry as the new director of strategy

Caleb Sisk

University of Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes speaks with members of the media during the Nashville stop for University of Tennessee's 2025 Big Orange Caravan event Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at GEODIS Park.
University of Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes speaks with members of the media during the Nashville stop for University of Tennessee's 2025 Big Orange Caravan event Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at GEODIS Park. / Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are making another move when it comes to their staff. On Monday, the Vols hired Scott Daughtry to come in as the director of strategy. This was a move from inside, as he was a grad assistant for the Vols.

The Vols have made many moves in the off-season so far when it comes to their staff. Although they have lost Rod Clark, many feel they have come out on top with this signing, possibly being the cherry on top.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball