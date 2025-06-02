Tennessee Basketball Hires Scott Daughtry
Tennessee Basketball hires Scott Daughtry as the new director of strategy
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers are making another move when it comes to their staff. On Monday, the Vols hired Scott Daughtry to come in as the director of strategy. This was a move from inside, as he was a grad assistant for the Vols.
The Vols have made many moves in the off-season so far when it comes to their staff. Although they have lost Rod Clark, many feel they have come out on top with this signing, possibly being the cherry on top.
