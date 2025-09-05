Tennessee Basketball is Hosting 5-Star Recruit This Weekend
The Tennessee Volunteers had a very impressive 2025 recruiting class when it comes to the Basketball scene. They are now focused on the 2026 class, with the 2025 class officially being on canvas and looking to make an impact during their freshman season.
The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple visits lined up as prospects are set to take their official visits during the following, including one prospect that is taking his official visit this weekend for the Tennessee vs. ETSU football game.
Tennessee Basketball is Hosting 5-Star Recruit This Weekend
This prospect isn't your average Joe; in fact, he is a five-star prospect. The five-star is one of the more popular names on the recruiting board for the Tennessee Volunteers, as he is a five-star guard from Arizona. He is set to officially visit multiple different teams, but the 247Sports Composite-ranked 25th prospect is taking his visit with Tennessee this weekend, as he plans to waste no time.
The Vols landed a five-star prospect in the 2025 class, as well as they landed a forward by the name of Nate Ament, who was one of the most popular names in the class and hasn't even been compared to NBA star Kevin Durant. The Vols know how to scout, and if they land Sadler down the road, they will be in great shape.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU