Tennessee Basketball is Hosting 5-Star Recruit This Weekend

Tennessee basketball will be the host to a five-star guard from the state of Arizona this weekend

University of Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes speaks with members of the media during the Nashville stop for University of Tennessee's 2025 Big Orange Caravan event Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at GEODIS Park.
University of Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes speaks with members of the media during the Nashville stop for University of Tennessee's 2025 Big Orange Caravan event Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at GEODIS Park. / Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers had a very impressive 2025 recruiting class when it comes to the Basketball scene. They are now focused on the 2026 class, with the 2025 class officially being on canvas and looking to make an impact during their freshman season.

The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple visits lined up as prospects are set to take their official visits during the following, including one prospect that is taking his official visit this weekend for the Tennessee vs. ETSU football game.

This prospect isn't your average Joe; in fact, he is a five-star prospect. The five-star is one of the more popular names on the recruiting board for the Tennessee Volunteers, as he is a five-star guard from Arizona. He is set to officially visit multiple different teams, but the 247Sports Composite-ranked 25th prospect is taking his visit with Tennessee this weekend, as he plans to waste no time.

The Vols landed a five-star prospect in the 2025 class, as well as they landed a forward by the name of Nate Ament, who was one of the most popular names in the class and hasn't even been compared to NBA star Kevin Durant. The Vols know how to scout, and if they land Sadler down the road, they will be in great shape.

