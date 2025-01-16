Tennessee Basketball Proved Something Important Against Georgia

Volunteer Country

Tennessee basketball showed something important in its win over Georgia... the Vols can win without Chaz Lanier playing well.

Jan 15, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes points to guard Chaz Lanier (2) during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Tennessee has been very fortunate this season to have Chaz Lanier.

The transfer from North Florida has been an incredible difference-maker since arriving on campus before the season started. He has turned into one of the best players in the SEC, averaging 18.2 points per game and shooting an incredible 41.7% from 3-point range.

He has shown the ability to explode at any moment, like when he dropped 29 in the SEC opener agasint Arkansas. He also had 26 points in two different games, a dominant win over Syracuse, and a blowout victory over Virginia earlier in the season. Perhaps his most impressive game was against Baylor, when he had 25 points in the first half alone.

Jan 4, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) moves the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Offensive explosions like that are a big part of the reason that Tennessee has started 16-1 and are one of the best teams in the country. However, recently Lanier has not been the same. He has struggled in his last three games and just has 25 points in that stretch. He has shot 4-24 from 3-point range in the last three contests, abysmal numbers by his standards.

He scored just 10 points in the Vols’ first loss of the year against Florida and then had 10 in a close win at Texas. Then, Wednesday night against Georgia, Lanier had his worst game of the year. But somehow, the Vols were able to overcome their star not shining against the No. 23 Bulldogs.

Despite Lanier's struggles, Tennessee showed remarkable resilience and depth, proving they could still dominate without their star player firing on all cylinders. Lanier finished with just 5 points, going 2-16 from the field and 1-9 from beyond the arc. His shooting woes were evident throughout the game, but his teammates stepped up in a big way.

Zakai Zeigler led the charge with 16 points, including 4-8 from 3-point range, while Jordan Gainey added 19 points, shooting 6-12 from the field. The bench as a whole was very effective, scoring 29 points collectively. Cade Phillips and Jahmai Mashack also provided a key scoring punch, combining for 21 points on 10-11 shooting.

Zeigler looked like the best point guard in the country against Georgia. His performance was a reminder that he is still the leader of this team, and is capable of taking over a game at any moment.

Jan 15, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates after a three point basket against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Tennessee's defense also played a critical role as it always does, forcing 19 turnovers and converting them into 19 points. Their ability to lock down Georgia, especially in the second half, where they held the Bulldogs to just 30 points, was instrumental in the 74-56 victory.

The Vols' performance without a standout game from Lanier highlighted their depth and versatility, important traits for a team with championship aspirations. If they can continue to find ways to win even when their star player is off, Tennessee could be a formidable force come tournament time.

