Tennessee Basketball Season Ends in the Elite 8 vs Houston
It was another good basketball season for the Tennessee Volunteers, ending in yet another Elite 8 appearance. A 30-win team was beaten by the Houston Cougars handily.
It was defense that placed this 2025 Tennessee Volunteers basketball team in the Elite 8 yet again this season. It was defense that led them to 30 wins. The lone problem with this Tennessee Vols team that reared it's head several times? Offensive droughts.
They held opponents to 38% from the field during the regular season, best among power 5 teams. They held Houston, the No. 1 seed in the midwest regional to 42% from the floor in a 19-point loss.
The problem for the Vols? You can't shoot 28.8% from the floor offensively, with your best and most dependable scorer in the form of Chaz Lanier shooting 4 for 18. Now, to Lanier's credit, the Vols might not have even been in the Elite 8 without his scoring throughout the tournament.
Coach Barnes spoke after the game about how Houston's style of play didn't exactly mesh with transtion points and easy opportunities.
"I knew our guys wouldn't quit playing. I knew we had to start scrambling because if you really watch the game closely, it's a possession team. They're going to come down, and they're not worried about getting down the floor quickly. They're going to run their sets, and we wanted to take advantage of those first 10, 15 seconds of the clock and try to speed them up and turn them over. The shots they hit there at the end when we cut it down, that's the one you're giving up and hope they don't make it, and they did. But, again, the effort was there. Again, I just feel so hurt for these guys because, again, I know they wanted to do better and play better.
