Tennessee Basketball Star Predicted To Go Undrafted Despite Electric Start
Tennessee basketball star Chaz Lanier has been predicted to go undrafted. Would an NBA team get a steal in the 2nd round?
Tennessee basketball has seen some great success from one of their transfer players this season. That player is Chaz Lanier.
Lanier is a senior guard who transferred from North Florida. He has been dominant all season leading the Vols in scoring with 19.1 points per game. That is currently 36th in the nation. He is also 48.6% from three so far this season which is electric.
Lanier is everything that you’d want in a prospect with great size and frame as he is a 6-foot-4 200-pound frame and can play both point guard and shooting guard.
Lanier is very comparable to New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum who is a great shooter with the ability to create an open shot. He is very reliable in tough shot situations with a hand in the face.
This is a play-style that over half the NBA teams lack however recent mock drafts anticipate Lanier to fall out of the draft. Why could that be?
Lanier doesn’t do as well in terms of assists. He averages only 1.3 assists per game which won’t cut it at the guard position in the NBA. He also could crash the board at times better which is something to watch. His defense is a plus as he is a very clean perimeter defender.
These are all things that will pick up as the season goes and it is safe to say that any NBA team drafting Lanier in the second round would get a steal.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Sounds Off on Players Entering Portal
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
- BREAKING: Tennessee Basketball Ranked No. 1 in AP and Coaches Polls
- Game Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson Named SEC Player of the Year by USA TODAY
- LOOK: Jadon Perlotte Pictured Flipping To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel "Excited" About Tim Merritt Joining The Class
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports