Tennessee Basketball Star Predicted To Go Undrafted Despite Electric Start

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) attempts a shot past Syracuse forward Chris Bell (4) during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Syracuse held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee basketball has seen some great success from one of their transfer players this season. That player is Chaz Lanier.

Lanier is a senior guard who transferred from North Florida. He has been dominant all season leading the Vols in scoring with 19.1 points per game. That is currently 36th in the nation. He is also 48.6% from three so far this season which is electric.

Lanier is everything that you’d want in a prospect with great size and frame as he is a 6-foot-4 200-pound frame and can play both point guard and shooting guard.

Lanier is very comparable to New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum who is a great shooter with the ability to create an open shot. He is very reliable in tough shot situations with a hand in the face.

This is a play-style that over half the NBA teams lack however recent mock drafts anticipate Lanier to fall out of the draft. Why could that be?

Lanier doesn’t do as well in terms of assists. He averages only 1.3 assists per game which won’t cut it at the guard position in the NBA. He also could crash the board at times better which is something to watch. His defense is a plus as he is a very clean perimeter defender.

These are all things that will pick up as the season goes and it is safe to say that any NBA team drafting Lanier in the second round would get a steal.

