Tennessee Basketball: Where Is Chaz Lanier Predicted To Be Drafted?
Tennessee star guard Chaz Lanier is projected to be drafted in the NBA Draft... but where to?
In this story:
Tennessee’s star guard has found himself with a new draft projection in the latest NBA mock draft by Bleacher Report.
Chaz Lanier is in his first year with Tennessee and has been nothing short of electric. Lanier has averaged 20.3 points per game so far this season through 14 games. That is good enough to be 14th in the nation.
The Nashville, Tennessee star was projected to join the Atlanta Hawks in the 2nd round at pick 49 via Minnesota. Lanier would be joining a stacked roster with Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and many others.
Lanier is good enough to compete in the NBA and be a scoring threat similar to former Vols star Dalton Knecht.
You can find the full mock draft by clicking HERE.
