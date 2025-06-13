Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Opponent Named For ACC-SEC Challenge

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes takes a drink of water Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have their opponent set officially for the ACC-SEC challenge, which is set to take place this season.

The Vols will be entering the state of New York as they will take on Syracuse once again after defeating them early in the 2024-2025 Basketball season.

In the past two seasons, the Vols have split in this challenge, as last season they defeated Syracuse at home, but the season prior they were defeated by the North Carolina Tar Heels in a high-scoring showing.

Many things will look different as this will be a much younger team compared to the past. The date for this game has yet to be set.

