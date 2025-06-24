Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler Ranked No. 29 on ESPN's 2025 NBA Draft Big Board
Zakai Zeigler’s underdog story continues to gain national traction—this time, with the attention of NBA scouts and ESPN’s draft analysts.
The Tennessee point guard has been ranked No. 29 on ESPN’s latest list of top prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft, a placement based on performance metrics, positional value, and projected impact. Zeigler, a late entrant into the ESPN Top 100 at No. 98 overall, also landed at No. 22 in ESPN’s statistical rankings, powered by advanced metrics such as WARP (Wins Above Replacement Player).
The 5-foot-9 senior finished his final season in Knoxville averaging 7.4 assists per game—an elite mark that gives him the best projected assist rate of any player on ESPN’s draft board. His defensive tenacity also stands out, with a consistently high steal rate that reflects his ability to disrupt opposing offenses and spark transition play.
Zeigler’s production has earned him a consensus 1.3 WARP, solidifying his statistical value among this year’s top draft hopefuls. But despite his impressive numbers, questions about his NBA fit linger due to his size and perimeter shooting. He connected on just 33% of his three-point attempts from the NCAA line, below the typical threshold for undersized guards making the NBA leap.
According to Stathead.com, only one sub-six-foot guard—Brevin Knight—has logged more than 5,000 NBA minutes in the past decade without hitting at least 35% from deep. That precedent underscores the uphill battle Zeigler may face to secure long-term minutes at the next level without a consistent outside shot.
Still, few prospects in the 2025 class bring Zeigler’s combination of leadership, floor vision, and defensive grit. He’s become the heart of Rick Barnes’ Tennessee program and a symbol of the Vols’ identity—tough, unselfish, and unrelenting. His draft stock reflects that impact.
With a strong pre-draft process and further development of his perimeter game, Zeigler has the tools to defy the odds once again and earn his shot in the NBA.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava