Tennessee Vol Zakai Zeigler Files Lawsuit, Seeking Fifth Year of Eligibility
Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler is filing a lawsuit against the NCAA in order to seek a fifth year of eligibility with the Volunteers, first reported by Volquest.
Zakai Zeigler has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA seeking eligibility after his Tennessee basketball career concluded.
"The lawsuit alleges that the NCAA's rule permitting only four seasons of competition within the five-year eligibility window is an unlawful restraint of trade under federal and state antitrust laws," Zeigler's counsel from The Garza Law Firm and Litson PLLC said in a statement. "We have requested a preliminary injunction to allow Zakai to compete in the upcoming season while pursuing his graduate studies. We look forward to a swift resolution of this matter so that Zakai can begin preparing for next season."
Zeigler did not utilize a redshirt year, which is what usually permits a player to acquire a fifth year of eligibility, but he argues he should receive an extra season regardless.
"All NCAA athletes should be eligible to compete and earn NIL compensation during each year of the five-year window— not just those selected to redshirt," the court filings state.
Zeigler has been the starting point guard for head coach Rick Barnes' team for the last two seasons. In 2024-2025, he averaged 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He also broke Tennessee' single season assist record this past season after tallying 275 of them.
