Tennessee Vols Jump A Spot In Latest College Basketball Rankings

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes during the NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes during the NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have moved up in the latest College Basketball Rankings after their buzzer-beater win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their most dramatic win of the season against the Alabama Crimson Tide. After forcing a 5 second violation on the impending impound pass with the game tied 76-76, the Vols inbounded the ball as Jahmai Mashack pulled up for the 40-foot game winner.

Following the 79-76 win over Alabama, the Vols have seen themselves vaulted in the latest College Basketball rankings.

Latest College Basketball Rankings - Vols Jump A Spot

1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Houston
4. Tennessee (-1)
5. Florida
6. St. John's
7. Alabama
8. Michigan State
9. Texas Tech
10. Iowa State
11. Clemson
12. Wisconsin
13. Maryland
14. Louisville
15. Missouri
16. Memphis
17. Michigan
18. Purdue
19. Kentucky
20. Marquette
21. Saint Mary's
22. Texas A&M
23. BYU
24. Arizona
25. Mississippi State

The Vols have two final conference games this week against Ole Miss on the road this Wednesday, followed by the regular season finale against South Carolina on Saturday. Saturday's game will be Senior Night for the Vols, in what's shaping up to be their final game inside Thomas-Boling Arena.

Published
