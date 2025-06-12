Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteer Zakai Zeigler Denied Extra Year of Eligibility by NCAA

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler has been denied his extra year of eligibility.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) is emotional after a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) is emotional after a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler has been denied his extra year of eligibility.

Back in May, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in order to seek a fifth year of eligibility with the Volunteers. On Thursday, it was revealed that Zeigler was denied by the NCAA, first reported by Ross Dellenger.

There have been examples of other college athletes gaining extra years of eligibility. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia ia the most famous example, however, these cases have not been favorable to Tennessee. Baseball player Alberto Osuna was also denied an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.

Here is the quote from the Law Firm when Zeigler initially filed the lawsuit, stating the grounds on why the former Vol felt he deserved an extra year of eligibility.

"The lawsuit alleges that the NCAA's rule permitting only four seasons of competition within the five-year eligibility window is an unlawful restraint of trade under federal and state antitrust laws," Zeigler's counsel from The Garza Law Firm and Litson PLLC said in a statement. "We have requested a preliminary injunction to allow Zakai to compete in the upcoming season while pursuing his graduate studies. We look forward to a swift resolution of this matter so that Zakai can begin preparing for next season."

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Men's Basketball