Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Defeats South Carolina Gamecocks on Senior Day

Caleb Sisk

Mar 8, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) moves the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Nick Pringle (5) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Tennessee basketball played their final regular season game on Saturday when they took on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Senior Day.

Tennessee defeated the Gamecocks to give the Vols their ninth 25+ win season in program history.

Chaz Lanier was the star senior on the day, scoring 23 points, while Zakai Zeigler finished the contest with 8 assists. Tennessee won’t be in action again until next week when they begin SEC conference play. The Volunteers are a top-four seed and will not play until Friday. This was the final game in Knoxville as Tennessee continues to push for a No. 1 seed in the March Madness tournament.

