Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Escapes Texas Longhorns
Tennessee escapes the Texas Longhorns after a last-minute run thanks to Zakai Zeigler.
Tennessee went to battle with the Texas Longhorns just days after losing by 30 points to the Florida Gators on Tuesday.
Tennessee defeated the Longhorns by a score of 74-70 on Saturday following a close contest.
Tennessee was led by star guard Zakai Zeigler. Zeigler had double-digit points on the day with eight assists. He wasn't the only player to do well as Darlinstone Dubar had his season high in points during a conference game on Saturday. Dubar totaled 12 points during the contest.
Lanier struggled again for the Vols compared to his past production. It hasn’t been a week to emerge for the talented transfer guard from the state of Florida.
Tre Johnson was the major threat to the Volunteers. Johnson finished the game with 26 points, which is the most points in his conference career thus far. Johnson is expected to be a lottery draft pick come NBA draft time.
Tennessee’s next game will be against Georgia on Wednesday as they return to Knoxville.
