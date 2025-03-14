Tennessee Volunteers Defeats Texas Longhorns, Advances to SEC Semifinals
Tennessee defeats Texas to advance to the semifinals on Saturday.
Tennessee and Texas took the court for the second of four total games on Friday as part of the quarterfinals. The Vols walked away with an 83-72 victory over the Longhorns, setting up a rematch with the Auburn Tigers.
Chaz Lanier had an electric day, putting up a stat line that consists of 23 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist. Zakai Zeigler was in foul trouble for the Vols early and sat for a good portion of the first half but started the second half off strong. He finished the game with 19 points and 6 assists which broke the Volunteers single-season assist record.
The semi-finals will start with Tennessee-Auburn as tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST.
