Tennessee Volunteers Defeats Texas Longhorns, Advances to SEC Semifinals

Caleb Sisk

Mar 14, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) looks over the defense as Texas Longhorns guard Julian Larry (1) defends during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) looks over the defense as Texas Longhorns guard Julian Larry (1) defends during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Tennessee and Texas took the court for the second of four total games on Friday as part of the quarterfinals. The Vols walked away with an 83-72 victory over the Longhorns, setting up a rematch with the Auburn Tigers.

Chaz Lanier had an electric day, putting up a stat line that consists of 23 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist. Zakai Zeigler was in foul trouble for the Vols early and sat for a good portion of the first half but started the second half off strong. He finished the game with 19 points and 6 assists which broke the Volunteers single-season assist record.

The semi-finals will start with Tennessee-Auburn as tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST.

