Tennessee Volunteers Fall Again to Kentucky Wildcats
The Tennessee Volunteers fell yet again to the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday.
The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team entered Tuesday seeking to avenge their loss to Kentucky from earlier in the season, but left with another loss to the Wildcats. The Volunteers traveled to Lexington to face No. 15 Kentucky and lost by a final score of 75-64. Tennessee is now 20-5 on the season and 7-5 in conference play.
Zakai Zeigler led the way for the Volunteers with 17 points and six assists on the night. Right behind him was Igor Milicic Jr. who tallied 16 points and nine rebounds. It was yet another tough shooting night for Tennessee as they shot just 16 percent from behind the arc, which was a big reason why they lost their first matchup against Kentucky earlier this year.
Kentucky on the other hand shot 50 percent from three and 50 percent from the field. Otega Oweh and Ansley Almonor both had 13 points which led the team.
It's certainly not a disastrous loss for the Voliunteers as they are already considered a lock for the NCAA tournament, but it does feel like a missed opportunity to add another ranked win to the resume. Next up, Tennessee has games against Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama, so a few more opportunities to earn some ranked wins before the regular season closes out.
