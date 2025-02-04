Tennessee Volunteers Increasing Ticket Prices for 2025 Season
The Tennessee Volunteers announced on Tuesday that they are increasing the price of season tickets in 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers are in the mdist of impressive seasons for both men's and women's basketball right now. Both teams are currently ranked and the men's team is already viewed as a lock to the make the March Madness tournament at the end of the season. Fans have enjoyed the talent that both programs posses, but success can also come at a price.
On Tuesday, Tennessee basketball season ticket holders were sent an email stating that season ticket prices would increase by six percent, first reported by Vols247. The increase in price will be in addition to the 10% talent fee that UT announced this past fall.
"As we continue to modernize all of our venues and create the atmosphere in the country for our basketball program, fans in non-premium areas can expect to see a moderate price increase of six percent across the arena," Danny White said in a video that Tennessee sent out to current season-ticket holders. "Ticket and donation money continues to fund our overall operational budget, and as we mentioned in the fall, many operational costs continue to rise. Ground and air travel, hotel expenses, scholarships and nutrition."
This announcement also comes shortly after the University announced some upgrades that will be coming to Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. The upgrades include things like a new sound system, new video boards and the addition of the Riverside Club in the lower level of the arena.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports