Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Increasing Ticket Prices for 2025 Season

The Tennessee Volunteers announced on Tuesday that they are increasing the price of season tickets in 2025.

Jonathan Williams

Feb 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; General view before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; General view before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers announced on Tuesday that they are increasing the price of season tickets in 2025.

The Tennessee Volunteers are in the mdist of impressive seasons for both men's and women's basketball right now. Both teams are currently ranked and the men's team is already viewed as a lock to the make the March Madness tournament at the end of the season. Fans have enjoyed the talent that both programs posses, but success can also come at a price.

On Tuesday, Tennessee basketball season ticket holders were sent an email stating that season ticket prices would increase by six percent, first reported by Vols247. The increase in price will be in addition to the 10% talent fee that UT announced this past fall.

"As we continue to modernize all of our venues and create the atmosphere in the country for our basketball program, fans in non-premium areas can expect to see a moderate price increase of six percent across the arena," Danny White said in a video that Tennessee sent out to current season-ticket holders. "Ticket and donation money continues to fund our overall operational budget, and as we mentioned in the fall, many operational costs continue to rise. Ground and air travel, hotel expenses, scholarships and nutrition."

This announcement also comes shortly after the University announced some upgrades that will be coming to Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. The upgrades include things like a new sound system, new video boards and the addition of the Riverside Club in the lower level of the arena.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Men's Basketball