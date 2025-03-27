Tennessee vs Kentucky Betting Odds - NCAA Tournament March Madness
A look at the betting odds for Friday's game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Tennessee Volunteers dominated UCLA in the second round of the tournament to earn a spot in the sweet sixteen, but now they must face a familiar opponent. The Kentucky Wildcats are a team that beat Tennessee not once during the regular season but twice. Certainly makes for an interesting third-round matchup.
ESPN recently predicted unanimously for Tennessee to beat Kentucky on Friday and the Volunteers have certainly earned that type of trust from their viewers. Here is what ESPN wrote about the matchup:
"Kentucky already has beaten Tennessee twice this season," Borzello wrote. "But the Volunteers saw fantastic performances from their guards in the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, with Chaz Lanier totaling 49 points in two games while shooting 10-for-18 from 3-point range and Zakai Zeigler averaging 13.5 points and 9.0 assists. Tennessee also had its best defensive performance in weeks against UCLA, limiting the Bruins to 58 points and 0.93 points per possession.
Some other numbers that fans might find interesting are the betting odds for the game. Here are the current odds for the sweet sixteen matchup, courtesy of Fan Duel.
Tennessee vs Kentucky Betting Odds via Fan Duel
The Volunteers are currently a 4,5-point favorite over the Wildcats. The over/under is currently set at 144.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
