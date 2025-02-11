Tennessee vs Kentucky: Volunteers Looking to Avenge Loss
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to avenge their loss to the Kentucky Wildcats Tuesday night.
The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team has yet another ranked conference game Tuesday night against the Kentucky Wildcats. Earlier in the season, a beat up Wildcats team bested the Volunteers in Knoxville by a final score of 78-73. Now Tennessee will be looking to return the favor on Tuesday as they travel to Lexington.
This is a massive game for Tennessee as the regular season is coming to a close in the coming weeks, and the Volunteers are in a heated race for positioning in the SEC tournament. The Volunteers currently have a7-4 conference record which is tied with Ole Miss and two teams sit ahead of them at 7-3.
The Volunteers have been on a roll as of late as they defeated Florida by 20 points, beat Missouri and then secured an 18-point win on the road against Oklahoma. They have ranked games remaining against Kentucky, Texas A&M, Alabama and Ole Miss.
It will be an interesting battle between the two squads as Kentucky has been exceptional offensively this season averaging 86.7 points per game while Tennessee is allowing just 59.3 points per game defensively.
In their last meeting, Tennessee managed to turn the Wildcats over 13 times while they finished the game with just five, but their poor shooting performance is what led to them losing at home. So if they plan on getting a win on Tuesday against Kentucky and avenging their loss, they're going to need a better offensive performance to do it.
