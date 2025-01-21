Tennessee vs Mississippi State Prediction: Will the Volunteers Bounce Back?
Predictions for Tennessee vs Mississippi State men's college basketball game.
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to get back into the win column on Tuesday night as they face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Tennessee fell to Vanderbilt last Saturday to earn their second conference loss of the season. They're back at home though in another big conference game and here is how the staff at Tennessee Volunteers on SI sees the game playing out.
Tennessee vs Mississippi State Predictions:
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 78, Mississippi State 71
The Vols desperately need a bounce-back victory after their heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. They have a perfect opportunity to get one in this match up against No. 14 Mississippi State. Chaz Lanier will once again be Tennessee’s leading scorer after having a slump that has spanned a few games. The Vols will also be extra motivated to beat the Bulldogs, a team that beat them twice last season.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 76, Mississippi State 62
Tennessee will find their rhythm in this game very early on. This will be thanks to the offensive success they face when they are in-front of their home crowd. Tennessee is one of the best teams in the nation in their home arena and that will show against the No. 14 ranked Bulldogs. Tennessee will hope for some success out of Chaz Lanier however the safer bet would be Zakai Zeigler taking over once again. Tennessee covers in this one and gives themself some hope heading into their toughest game of the season on Saturday against the No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers in the Jungle.
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 84, Mississippi State 78
The Tennessee Volunteers hit a bump in the road last weekend as the Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off the upset. I think they gain back some momentum Tuesday night against the Bulldogs though. Mississippi State is allowing an average of 70 points per game this season while scoring an average of 82.9. The Volunteers on the other hand are holding teams to an average of 58.8. I think Tennessee's defense holds up tonight and the scoring compliments it to get back into the win column.
