Vols Basketball Projected as No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tourney Following Win vs Alabama
According to the latest NCAA Tournament bracketology, the Tennessee Vols Basketball team could potentially have earned themselves a No. 1 seed in the upcoming tournament.
The Tennessee Volunteers had an exceptionaly buzzer-beating win on Saturday evening against the Alabama Crimson Tide. After Tennessee tied the game thanks to two Mashack free throws, the Vols forced a five-second violation and then had a chance to win the game. Jahmai Mashack then caught the inbound pass, dribbled up the floor, and the rest was history, hitting a 40-footer to win the game in regulation 79 to 76.
The latest win from the Vols has them slotted as the No. 1 seed in the West-Regional according to On3.com. According to the net ratings, the win over Alabama vaults the Vols into the No. 1 seed out West.
Projected bracket:
Raleigh
1 Tennessee vs. 16 Quinnipiac/SEMO
8 BYU vs. 9 New Mexico
Seattle
5 St. Mary’s (WCC) vs. 12 Drake
4 Arizona vs. 13 Akron
Wichita
6 Louisville vs. 11 Arkansas/West Virginia
3 Kentucky vs. 14 Chattanooga
Milwaukee
7 Kansas vs. 10 Utah State
2 Wisconsin vs. 15 Robert Morris
The Vols have two conference games remaining against Ole Miss and South Carolina prior to the SEC tournament begins. The SEC Currently has 14 of it's 16 members projected to make the NCAA tournament.
