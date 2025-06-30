Volunteer Country

Vols Freshman Nate Ament Projected Top-Five NBA Draft Pick

Tennessee basketball’s Nate Ament has been projected as a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Mock Draft by DraftExpress.

Josh Greer

Five-start recruit Nate Ament at the NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Five-start recruit Nate Ament at the NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee basketball hasn’t even tipped off the new season, but the buzz surrounding incoming freshman Nate Ament is already hitting NBA levels. The 6-foot-8 phenom has been named a top-five pick in the latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft by DraftExpress, validating the massive expectations placed on the highly touted newcomer.

Ament, ranked No. 2 overall in the On3 national recruiting rankings, is one of the most heralded signees in Tennessee history. His blend of length, athleticism, and perimeter skills gives the Volunteers a potential one-and-done star who could elevate the program’s ceiling immediately.

FOX Sports Knoxville was quick to amplify the hype, sharing an eye-catching graphic on social media that boldly stamped “LOTTERY” across Ament’s image in a Tennessee jersey, with the DraftExpress logo and the caption:

"Tennessee SG/SF Nate Ament named a top five pick on DraftExpress’ 2026 Mock Draft.”

The projection is no surprise to those who have followed Ament’s trajectory. Known for his ability to score from all three levels, defend multiple positions, and create for teammates, he fits the modern NBA mold perfectly. Scouts are already enamored with his upside, and with Rick Barnes’ track record of player development, like Chaz Lanier and Dalton Knecht—Ament is in a prime position to shine.

More importantly, his presence has infused even greater optimism into a Tennessee program that has become a consistent force in the SEC. With Ament in the fold, expectations aren’t just about March—they’re extending to NBA Draft night.

Tennessee fans should buckle up. The Nate Ament era is officially underway, and if early projections hold, his stay on Rocky Top could be brief—but unforgettable.

