When Will Fans Know The Verdict On Zakai Zeigler's Court Case?
Zakai Zeigler is looking to play one more season in Knoxville with the Tennessee Volunteers. Zeigler filed to sue the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility with many claims that have fans believing that he will be back in the Orange & White next season.
The fans are looking to gain more information, as cases can be tricky. According to wbir.com, the NCAA has to respond to Zeigler by June 8th, with an expected ruling to follow shortly after the 8th.
The Vols will once again start Zeigler, as this would be his fourth season as a starter and his fifth season as a big-time player, as he looks to smash the SEC record for many things, like assists.
