When Will Fans Know The Verdict On Zakai Zeigler's Court Case?

The Tennessee Volunteers are hopeful for some great news in the Zakai Zeigler case of his seeking a fifth-year in Knoxville.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates during the Sweet 16 game against Kentucky in the NCAA college basketball tournament on Friday, March 28, 2025, in Indianapolis, IN.
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates during the Sweet 16 game against Kentucky in the NCAA college basketball tournament on Friday, March 28, 2025, in Indianapolis, IN. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


Zakai Zeigler is looking to play one more season in Knoxville with the Tennessee Volunteers. Zeigler filed to sue the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility with many claims that have fans believing that he will be back in the Orange & White next season.

The fans are looking to gain more information, as cases can be tricky. According to wbir.com, the NCAA has to respond to Zeigler by June 8th, with an expected ruling to follow shortly after the 8th.

The Vols will once again start Zeigler, as this would be his fourth season as a starter and his fifth season as a big-time player, as he looks to smash the SEC record for many things, like assists.

Caleb Sisk
