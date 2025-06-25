Which Tennessee Volunteers Will Be Drafted In The NBA Draft
The two-night NBA Draft is set to begin on Wednesday, with the first round being held and the second round following on Thursday. The Volunteers have many talented prospects in the Draft who could be drafted.
Here is who could be drafted within the two-day event.
Chaz Lanier - Guard - Projection (Late 1st-Early 2nd)
Chaz Lanier is one of the better prospects at shooting in the class. He was an exceptional shooter in league play, especially in the tournaments. While this isn't something that will automatically get him drafted, it is good enough to raise the eyebrows of teams across the league. Lanier is a shot creator who will make his own shot if needed, but can spot up if needed as well. He isn't the best playmaker or defender, and that will hold him back, despite both things showing great changes. It would be a huge shock if the prospect wasn't at least drafted within the first 40 selections. He will likely hear his name called on Thursday, but never say never.
Zakai Zeigler - Guard - Projection (2nd Round - UDFA)
The talented prospect is arguably the best college guard in the draft. The guard from Tennessee was exceptional at getting assists, steals, and points, but the main factor that is holding him back is his height. While the 5-foot-9 guard could be an exception, it is likely that he will either hear his name called in the 2nd round or be picked up following the draft. Zeigler's ongoing appeal is also worth mentioning.
Jahmai Mashack - Guard - Projection (Priority UDFA)
While you can never say never, the talented prospect is hopeful to hear his name called on Thursday. He is one of the better defenders in this draft and made some big splashes in the off-season. He will absolutely be picked up at the minimum for the defense that he has made so popular.
Igor Milicic - Forward - Projection (Priority UDFA)
Milicic is a talented two-way player who can defend and score very well for his size. He has shown bits of inconsistency, but when he is on, HE IS ON. This will be something to watch as he could hear his name called in the 2nd round, but will likely be picked up after the draft.
