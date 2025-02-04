Zakai Zeigler's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Missouri
Zakai Zeigler's status has been revealed ahead of Wednesday's game against the Missouri Tigers
In this story:
Tennessee is set for a game against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday. This game comes following a huge win over the Florida Gators on Saturday without two of their star players.
One of the star players to miss the game on Saturday was Zakai Zeigler who was ruled out due to a knee injury. He has already provided an update for Wednesday.
Zeigler con firmed that he is good to go against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday. The talented guard has started all season long but missed his first game in over 50 games. He was named as a top 10 candidate for the Bob Cousy award earlier in the week.
