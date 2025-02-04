Volunteer Country

Zakai Zeigler's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Missouri

Zakai Zeigler's status has been revealed ahead of Wednesday's game against the Missouri Tigers

Caleb Sisk

Feb 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts from the bench during the first half against the Florida Gators at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts from the bench during the first half against the Florida Gators at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Tennessee is set for a game against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday. This game comes following a huge win over the Florida Gators on Saturday without two of their star players.

One of the star players to miss the game on Saturday was Zakai Zeigler who was ruled out due to a knee injury. He has already provided an update for Wednesday.

Zeigler con firmed that he is good to go against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday. The talented guard has started all season long but missed his first game in over 50 games. He was named as a top 10 candidate for the Bob Cousy award earlier in the week.

