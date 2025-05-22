2026 Prospect Legend Bey Announces Top Five - Includes Tennessee Volunteers
2026 prospect Legend Bey announced his top five schools and included the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to add some more names to their 2026 recruiting class and they just got some promising news for one prospect. Legend Bey announced his top five schools and the Tennessee Volunteers were included in the mix. Texas A&M, Duke, West Virginia and Ohio State were the other programs included.
Bey is a three-star prospect, the 430th-best player in the country, the 29th-best athlete in the class and the 59th-best player in the state of Texas, according to composite rankings. Bey received an offer from Tennessee back in early April and now the Volunteers have seemingly inserted themselves into the mix.
Bey is set to take official visits to Duke on May 30th, Tennessee on June 6th and Texas A&M on June 20th.
Bey is being recruited as a quarterback for most in this class and while Tennessee already has Faizon Brandon committed in this year's group, the Volunteers would probably like to add another one in the group to provide more depth at the position.
Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Gabriel Osenda, OT
- Tyreek King, WR
- Carson Sneed, TE
- CJ Edwards, EDGE
- Tyran Evans, WR
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
