Former Tennessee Football Commit Brandon Anderson Has The Vols In First Following 865 Live Visit
Brandon Anderson confirms that the Tennessee Volunteers are first in his recruitment following his 865 Live visit.
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many top recruits in the 2026 recruiting class, including commits and a past commit who is still showing interest in the Vols. That player is an offensive tackle prospect and a talented Georgia high school standout from North Cobb, Brandon Anderson.
Anderson was previously committed to the Vols before de-committing with the hopes of getting to see more of the process, while being fair to the Vols.
Following his 865 Live visit, Anderson caught up with Vols On SI.
"It was amazing, I spent time with the coaches that I haven’t seen in a while, and I met a lot of new people on the visit," the North Cobb offensive lineman stated to Vols On SI..
Anderson believes that the Tennessee staff is full of amazing people, which is one of the primary reasons that he still believes they are a top program at this point.
"They are amazing people, they show love when you walk in the door."
Anderson has previously set a commitment date in the past for September 14th. At this time nothing has been confirmed that he would be moving off this date, but he does state that Tennessee is up to first place as of now in his recruitment.
"They are number 1 on my list," Anderson said.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava