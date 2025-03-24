Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Volunteers Commit Brandon Anderson Releases Top 5 Schools

Caleb Sisk

North Cobb High School interior offensive lineman Brandon Anderson announced his top 5 schools on Monday night. Anderson is a four-star talent who measures in at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds and has been one of the nation's most pursued prospects on the offensive line in the 2026 recruiting class.

Anderson's top schools include Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, and Florida State.

The Vols have continued to be a main contender in his recruitment. He is set to visit the Vols for an official visit in the summer before committing to a school on September 14th.

