Brandon Anderson Decommits from Tennessee Volunteers
Brandon Anderson, a 2026 interior offensive lineman, has decommitted from Tennessee.
The Tennessee Volunteers and every other college football program are shifting their focus from the 2025 recruiting class to the 2026 cycle and the Tennessee Volunteers just lost one of their members from the group. On Monday, Brandon Anderson announced he is decommitting from the Volunteers.
Anderson committed to the Volunteers in October of last year. He is rated as a four-star recruit, the 269th-best player in the country, the 22nd-best interior offensive lineman and the 33rd-best player in the state of Georgia. Anderson recently earned offers from Florida State and Missouri in the month of January.
The Volunteers now have seven players committed to next year's class. The headliner of the group is five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. He is also rated the number one player in the country right now.
Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Tyreek King, WR
- Carson Sneed, TE
- Gabriel Osenda, OL
- Tyran Evans, WR
- Tyson Bacon, DL
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports