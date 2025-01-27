Brandon Anderson Decommits from Tennessee Volunteers

Volunteer Country

Brandon Anderson, a 2026 interior offensive lineman, has decommitted from Tennessee.

The Tennessee Volunteers and every other college football program are shifting their focus from the 2025 recruiting class to the 2026 cycle and the Tennessee Volunteers just lost one of their members from the group. On Monday, Brandon Anderson announced he is decommitting from the Volunteers.

Anderson committed to the Volunteers in October of last year. He is rated as a four-star recruit, the 269th-best player in the country, the 22nd-best interior offensive lineman and the 33rd-best player in the state of Georgia. Anderson recently earned offers from Florida State and Missouri in the month of January.

The Volunteers now have seven players committed to next year's class. The headliner of the group is five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. He is also rated the number one player in the country right now.

Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • Faizon Brandon, QB
  • Tyreek King, WR
  • Carson Sneed, TE
  • Gabriel Osenda, OL
  • Tyran Evans, WR
  • Tyson Bacon, DL
  • Braylon Outlaw, LB

