Former Vol Commit Brandon Anderson Announces Commitment to Missouri
Brandon Anderson, a 2026 offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Missouri.
The Tennessee Volunteers are starting to pick up some momentum on the trail, but this time they miss on a former commit. Brandon Anderson has announced his commitment to Missouri.
Anderson is rated a four-star prospect, the 355th-best player in the class, the 29th-best offensive lineman and thr 45th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Anderson was at one point committed to Tennessee, but then decommitted in January of this year. After taking multiple visits to Knoxville this year, the Tigers were the ones who won out.
The Volunteers have started to pick up some momentum on the recruiting trail in late June. They have picked up multiple commitments over the past few days.
Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Gabriel Osenda, OL
- Zach Groves, EDGE
- Tyreek King, WR
- Kedric Golston II, EDGE
- Carson Sneed, TE
- KJ McClain, S
- CJ Edwards, EDGE
- Edward Baxter, OL
- Luke Thompson, S
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
- Legend Bey, ATH
