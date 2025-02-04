Volunteer Country

Former Volunteers Football Commit Schedules Visit With Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A former Tennessee football commit has scheduled a visit to Tennessee.

Tennessee recently had a 2026 committed player de-commit from them in the month of January. That player was Brandon Anderson.

Anderson is an offensive lineman from North Cobb High School near the Kennesaw, Georgia area. Anderson is a four-star who holds many offers at this point.

Although he de-committed from the Vols, he hasn't completely ruled the Volunteers out. He confirmed that he will be taking an official visit to Tennessee in June. He currently has four official visits scheduled.

He will be taking official visits to Georgia (May 30th-June 1st), Florida (June 6th-8th), Florida State (June 13th-15th), and he will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (June 20th-22nd).

