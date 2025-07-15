Tennessee 4-Star RB Brayden Tyson Announces Top Eight Schools
One of the top running backs in the country is down to his final eight schools. Brayden Tyson is down to Texas, North Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Rutgers, Miami, and Tennessee.
According to 247Sports Composite, Tyson is a four-star prospect, the No. 13 RB, the No. 23 player in Georgia, and the No. 156 player nationally.
Tyson had a stellar sophomore campaign, rushing for 2,123 yards and 26 touchdowns.
In his final three games of the season, Tyson rushed for 200 yards on the ground. He also rushed for a career-high 299 yards and three touchdowns against Norcross.
Tyson also has continued to improve as a wide receiver out of the backfield. He finished with 326 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2024. Tyson can be a bell cow and a true third-down back, even though that is less common in modern football. His burst and ability to hit the second level make him a top prospect. He’s tough to bring down and runs with power and agility.
He broke onto the scene as a true freshman with the Brookwood Broncos in one of the biggest games of his prep career in the Corky Kell Classic. In that game, Tyson rushed for nearly 100 yards and had the game-winning score for the Broncos. He was named Gatorade Player of the Game after a stellar opening to his very first varsity game.
Currently, for the 2027 class, the Volunteers have JP Peace committed in the 2027 class.
If Tennessee wants to land Tyson, they will have to battle several SEC opponents to land him in Georgia, Texas, and South Carolina. Tyson picked up an offer from the Vols way back in 2023. Will the Vols push harder for Tyson and potentially get him on campus for a Fall game? It remains to be seen, but Tennessee already has one of the top 2026 classes. Landing Tyson would help bolster their next class and give it a good start.
