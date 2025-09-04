Volunteer Country

How the 2026 Class Looks Following JB Shabazz Flipping Away From Tennessee Football

JB Shabazz has flipped away from the Tennessee Volunteers and joined the North Carolina Tar Heels class. Here is what you need to know.

JB Shabazz on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit
JB Shabazz on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit / JB Shabazz
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers made a change in the 2026 recruiting class that they wished they hadn't had to. On Thursday, the Vols were dealt a bad hand, as one of their commits opted to flip away from the Tennessee Vols and flip to a team that has been giving them some issues on the recruiting trail.

The Vols lost the commitment of JB Shabazz, who is an offensive tackle from the state of North Carolina, and he opted to join the North Carolina Tar Heels class. He is the second Volunteers' commit to join the Tar Heels class, as this flip follows the flip of Carson Sneed, who was committed to the Tennessee Volunteers for nearly a year at the tight end position.

Although losing Shabazz was a dent in the success that the Vols have had, they still have some notable names.

Gabriel Osenda - Offensive Tackle

Gabe Osenda
2026 OL Gabriel Osenda during pregame for Santaluces game. / Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

Osenda is a five-star prospect from inside the state lines, and has been committed to the Vols since the winter. He is one of the main names to know in the class of 2026 class, as he is someone that will likely have a very bright future with the Tennessee Volunteers down the line.

Kamari Blair - Offensive Tackle

Kamari Blai
Dandy Dozen top football recruit selection for 2025 TSSAA season, Kirkwood tackle Kamari Blair Wednesday, June 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blair is a four-star prospect who has become one of the main players to know simply due to his growth as of recent growth. He is the second commit at offensive tackle for the Tennessee Volunteers, who is also an in-state prospect.

