Hudsen Close Talks Through His Tennessee Football Visit

Hudsen Close details his Tennessee Volunteers football visit.

Caleb Sisk

Hudsen Close
Hudsen Close / Andy Close
The Tennessee Volunteers played host to many different recruits, including one of the better offensive linemen in the state of Kentucky. He is a 2028 recruiting prospect, and recently was on campus.

Following his visit to Tennessee, Close caught up with Vols On SI.

"My visit went great. Tennessee obviously got a big win, and everything went super well. To have that dominant of a win is truly impressive," the Tennessee Volunteers target stated when speaking to Vols On SI.

The talented prospect detailed how this isn't his only visit to the Vols thus far. in fact, he visited to see Tennessee last season.

"Definitely, the crowd stood out the most. I went last year against Florida, and it was crazy then, too, truly unbelievable to see."

He had the chance to talk with multiple coaches. This includes Coach Glen Elarbee.

"My went great, got the opportunity to talk to Coach Elarbee for a bit and Coach Heupul for a few minutes, along with Coach Cruise and Coach Pendleton."

The talented offensive lineman is still open to returning in the future.

"Would love to go on another trip. Tennessee does not feel like a lot of other schools to me, it is definitely special."

He has hopes to return in the future. He details a return timeline when speaking to Vols On SI.

"Tennessee is a school I would love to continue to go to. They have treated me great and with a lot of respect, and I cannot wait to come back down this spring if possible."

Caleb Sisk
