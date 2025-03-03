Volunteer Country

Jai'Storm Knight Details His Tennessee Volunteers Offer

Tennessee offers standout 2028 offensive tackle Jai'Storm Knight from Judson High School in Texas.

Caleb Sisk

Jai’Storm Knight in his football uniform on the sidelines at Judson High School in Texas
Jai’Storm Knight in his football uniform on the sidelines at Judson High School in Texas / Jai’Storm Knight’s X
In this story:

Tennessee offers standout 2028 offensive tackle Jai'Storm Knight from Judson High School in Texas.

Tennessee has been on an offer spree, offering the nation’s best prospects from a plethora of different classes.

One of the recruits who recently gained his Tennessee offer is Jai’storm Knight. Knight is a 2028 offensive lineman from Judson High School. The San Antonio, Texas native holds many offers, including Utah, Auburn, and most recently Tennessee.

Following the offer, Knight caught up with Tennessee on SI.

“My Tennessee offer means a lot to me; it's a very great school, and getting that offer was amazing, just all glory to God for the opportunity,” said the 6-foot-8 offensive lineman.

The talented athlete was offered by Evan Davis (personnel analyst).

“The coach that offered me was Evan Davis. my coach called him, and they had a great conversation, and he offered me to Tennessee. He mentioned that Tennessee loves my film, and I have a great future ahead of me to my coach.”

Visiting Tennessee is something the talented recruit wants to do. No date has been set as of now, but he personally plans on visiting Knoxville.

“I do plan to visit Tennessee in the future, after talking with family I will have a complete answer to visit the school.”

It’s still extremely early in his recruitment, but Tennessee is a top school when it comes to a commitment down the road.

“Yes the offer definitely puts Tennessee in one of my top schools to commit to.”

Every school has a unique feel for the offensive tackle from Judson. He explains more. “The schools I have an offer from. All of them stand out to me because of the blessed opportunity I have to go to it.”

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting