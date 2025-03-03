Jai'Storm Knight Details His Tennessee Volunteers Offer
Tennessee offers standout 2028 offensive tackle Jai'Storm Knight from Judson High School in Texas.
Tennessee has been on an offer spree, offering the nation’s best prospects from a plethora of different classes.
One of the recruits who recently gained his Tennessee offer is Jai’storm Knight. Knight is a 2028 offensive lineman from Judson High School. The San Antonio, Texas native holds many offers, including Utah, Auburn, and most recently Tennessee.
Following the offer, Knight caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“My Tennessee offer means a lot to me; it's a very great school, and getting that offer was amazing, just all glory to God for the opportunity,” said the 6-foot-8 offensive lineman.
The talented athlete was offered by Evan Davis (personnel analyst).
“The coach that offered me was Evan Davis. my coach called him, and they had a great conversation, and he offered me to Tennessee. He mentioned that Tennessee loves my film, and I have a great future ahead of me to my coach.”
Visiting Tennessee is something the talented recruit wants to do. No date has been set as of now, but he personally plans on visiting Knoxville.
“I do plan to visit Tennessee in the future, after talking with family I will have a complete answer to visit the school.”
It’s still extremely early in his recruitment, but Tennessee is a top school when it comes to a commitment down the road.
“Yes the offer definitely puts Tennessee in one of my top schools to commit to.”
Every school has a unique feel for the offensive tackle from Judson. He explains more. “The schools I have an offer from. All of them stand out to me because of the blessed opportunity I have to go to it.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill