Volunteer Country

Jonaz Walton Finalizes Official Visit With Tennessee

Central High School running back Jonaz Walton (Carrollton, Ga.) scheduled five official visits for this summer. The Tennessee Volunteers will get the final one.

Evan Crowell

Central High School running back Jonaz Walton during an unofficial visit to Tennessee.
Central High School running back Jonaz Walton during an unofficial visit to Tennessee. / Photo courtesy of Jonaz Walton
In this story:

Central High School running back Jonaz Walton (Carrollton, Ga.) scheduled five official visits for this summer. The Tennessee Volunteers will get the final one.

The Tennessee Volunteers want to add at least one impact running back to their 2026 recruiting class. They are recruiting several elite prospects at the position, including Central High School running back Jonaz Walton. Walton has been one of the most prolific backs in the country since his freshman season and has suitors from coast to coast.

The Vols offered Walton on February 25, 2023, and immediately began prioritizing him. They've had him on campus several times throughout the past few years, most recently for their junior day event on the weekend of January 18. Walton cut his recruitment to ten schools shortly after that visit: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and Tennessee. He's now finalized five official visits for this summer.

Walton will start his trek at Stanford on April 24. He'll take a short break before visiting four others in as many weeks. He'll head to Alabama on May 30, Florida on June 6, Notre Dame on June 13, and end things in Knoxville on June 20. The Vols will host several premium targets that weekend. Walton will be joined by Louisa County running back Savion Hiter, Myers Park edge rusher Rodney Dunham, Jemison edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, and more.

Walton recorded 1,387 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior season. He added 39 receptions for 646 yards and four touchdowns for Central, who went 9-3. Walton ranks as the No. 115 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Evan Crowell
EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is currently pursuing a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and has various media experiences throughout his young career. He's been committed to marrying the fan's perspective of the game of football to the technical intricacies installed in each game by coaches and players. Crowell has been working at Fan Nation since 2020 and has covered high-profile college football games, recruiting events, and more during that five-year tenure. While he never played football, he's worked relentlessly to continue improving his understanding of the game while still covering the unique stories of each individual he covers.

Home/Recruiting