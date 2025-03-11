Jonaz Walton Finalizes Official Visit With Tennessee
Central High School running back Jonaz Walton (Carrollton, Ga.) scheduled five official visits for this summer. The Tennessee Volunteers will get the final one.
The Tennessee Volunteers want to add at least one impact running back to their 2026 recruiting class. They are recruiting several elite prospects at the position, including Central High School running back Jonaz Walton. Walton has been one of the most prolific backs in the country since his freshman season and has suitors from coast to coast.
The Vols offered Walton on February 25, 2023, and immediately began prioritizing him. They've had him on campus several times throughout the past few years, most recently for their junior day event on the weekend of January 18. Walton cut his recruitment to ten schools shortly after that visit: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and Tennessee. He's now finalized five official visits for this summer.
Walton will start his trek at Stanford on April 24. He'll take a short break before visiting four others in as many weeks. He'll head to Alabama on May 30, Florida on June 6, Notre Dame on June 13, and end things in Knoxville on June 20. The Vols will host several premium targets that weekend. Walton will be joined by Louisa County running back Savion Hiter, Myers Park edge rusher Rodney Dunham, Jemison edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, and more.
Walton recorded 1,387 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior season. He added 39 receptions for 646 yards and four touchdowns for Central, who went 9-3. Walton ranks as the No. 115 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
