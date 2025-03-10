Rodney Dunham Names Finalists, Schedules Official Visits
Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham (Charlotte, N.C.) named the Tennessee Volunteers one of his finalists on Sunday.
Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham is among the most revered pass rushers in the 2026 recruiting cycle. During his junior campaign, Dunham tallied 39 tackles, ten for loss, and five sacks, attracting interest from college football's top powers. The Tennessee Volunteers extended him a scholarship last May and have recruited him heavily since.
They're not alone in their pursuit and several schools have prioritized him over the past few months. His recruitment will be a race to the finish line, with official visits carrying a lot of weight for Dunham. On Sunday, he narrowed his recruitment to five programs: Duke, Georgia, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Dunham also scheduled official visits with each. He'll begin his trek at Georgia on April 12-14. He'll take a brief break from the visit scene before seeing South Carolina on May 30 - June 1. He'll see the Blue Devils on June 6-8, Notre Dame on June 14-16, and wrap things up in Knoxville on June 20-22.
Getting the last official visit is crucial for the Volunteers. During his official visit, he'll be joined by other premier talents. Tennessee will host Louisa County running back Savion Hiter, Jemison edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, Houston County safety Jordan Smith, and more that weekend.
