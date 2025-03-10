Volunteer Country

Rodney Dunham Names Finalists, Schedules Official Visits

Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham (Charlotte, N.C.) named the Tennessee Volunteers one of his finalists on Sunday.

Evan Crowell

Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham with Tennessee HC Josh Heupel.
Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham with Tennessee HC Josh Heupel. / Photo courtesy of Rodney Dunham
In this story:

Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham (Charlotte, N.C.) named the Tennessee Volunteers one of his finalists on Sunday.

Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham is among the most revered pass rushers in the 2026 recruiting cycle. During his junior campaign, Dunham tallied 39 tackles, ten for loss, and five sacks, attracting interest from college football's top powers. The Tennessee Volunteers extended him a scholarship last May and have recruited him heavily since.

They're not alone in their pursuit and several schools have prioritized him over the past few months. His recruitment will be a race to the finish line, with official visits carrying a lot of weight for Dunham. On Sunday, he narrowed his recruitment to five programs: Duke, Georgia, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Dunham also scheduled official visits with each. He'll begin his trek at Georgia on April 12-14. He'll take a brief break from the visit scene before seeing South Carolina on May 30 - June 1. He'll see the Blue Devils on June 6-8, Notre Dame on June 14-16, and wrap things up in Knoxville on June 20-22.

Getting the last official visit is crucial for the Volunteers. During his official visit, he'll be joined by other premier talents. Tennessee will host Louisa County running back Savion Hiter, Jemison edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, Houston County safety Jordan Smith, and more that weekend.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Evan Crowell
EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is currently pursuing a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and has various media experiences throughout his young career. He's been committed to marrying the fan's perspective of the game of football to the technical intricacies installed in each game by coaches and players. Crowell has been working at Fan Nation since 2020 and has covered high-profile college football games, recruiting events, and more during that five-year tenure. While he never played football, he's worked relentlessly to continue improving his understanding of the game while still covering the unique stories of each individual he covers.

Home/Recruiting