Volunteer Country

Jordan Christie Details Tennessee Volunteers Football Offer

Tennessee recently offered Jordan Christie, following the offer Christie caught up with Vols on SI

Caleb Sisk

Jordan Christie during a high school football contest
Jordan Christie during a high school football contest / Jordan Christie’s Instagram
In this story:

Tennessee recently offered Jordan Christie, following the offer Christie caught up with Vols on SI

Tennessee has been offering many stars from different recruiting classes as of late, including the class of 2027.

Jordan “JC” Christie is one of the top tier two-way athletes to be offered. The talented prospect plays wide receiver and defensive back for Southwest Dekalb High School. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound athlete is a three-star currently and holds multiple offers, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee.

Following his recent Tennessee offer, the defensive and offensive star caught up with Tennessee on SI.

“It means a lot to me because it’s an SEC school with great talent, and my talent caught their attention, so it’s definitely a great opportunity.” Said the three-star.

So who offered the talented prospect?

“Coach Mack Scanlon offered me,” said Christie. “I plan on visiting Tennessee, and I can’t wait to meet more of the staff. I will say they are definitely top 5 on my list already.”

Tennessee will have some ground to make up as three schools are standing out so far for the talented prospect. “Schools that are standing out to me right are Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Auburn.”

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting