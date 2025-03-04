Jordan Christie Details Tennessee Volunteers Football Offer
Tennessee recently offered Jordan Christie, following the offer Christie caught up with Vols on SI
Tennessee has been offering many stars from different recruiting classes as of late, including the class of 2027.
Jordan “JC” Christie is one of the top tier two-way athletes to be offered. The talented prospect plays wide receiver and defensive back for Southwest Dekalb High School. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound athlete is a three-star currently and holds multiple offers, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee.
Following his recent Tennessee offer, the defensive and offensive star caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“It means a lot to me because it’s an SEC school with great talent, and my talent caught their attention, so it’s definitely a great opportunity.” Said the three-star.
So who offered the talented prospect?
“Coach Mack Scanlon offered me,” said Christie. “I plan on visiting Tennessee, and I can’t wait to meet more of the staff. I will say they are definitely top 5 on my list already.”
Tennessee will have some ground to make up as three schools are standing out so far for the talented prospect. “Schools that are standing out to me right are Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Auburn.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill