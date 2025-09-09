Kentucky's Top 2028 Prospect Ashton Taylor Talks Tennessee Football Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers had multiple prospects on campus for their game against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. They were the host to one of the premier prospects in the 2028 class inside the state of Kentucky, as they hosted Ashton Taylor.
Taylor is one of the more intriguing prospects in the state of Kentucky and is a running back. He had a great time at Tennessee and caught up with Vols On SI to discuss his visit.
"I thought the visit went very well. I had a great experience and loved being around all of the fans and other recruits," said Taylor when speaking to Vols On SI following his Tennessee Volunteers football visit.
He then went into detail to discuss the SEC Traditions that the Vols have and how this is something that stands out to him and stood out to him while being on campus for a visit.
"The things that stood out to me were the fans, the SEC traditions, and how much the people love UT football. When I announced that I was coming on a gameday visit, the fans showed me a lot of love, welcoming me to Knoxville."
The talented prospect was invited to camp that will take place later on down the line.
"I had a lot of coaches talk to me, but I got to spend a lot of time talking to Coach Sims. He said he likes the things that I can do. He wants me to come down to camp so he can better evaluate me."
The talented prospect is hopeful that he can return for another visit this season. He went more into detail with Vols On SI.
"Yes, I do hope to come back for the Arkansas game. I would like to see the atmosphere of a real SEC matchup."
Is the talented prospect looking deeply into the Tennessee Volunteers?
"Tennessee is definitely on my list. They still haven't offered me, so therefore the schools that have will definitely come first, but they are still one of my top schools. It's close to home, so it would be good for my family to make it to games if that is somewhere I would choose to go."
