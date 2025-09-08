Volunteer Country

2028 QB Caine Woods Recaps Tennessee Football Visit

Caine Woods provides a recap following his Tennessee Volunteers visit

Caleb Sisk

Caine Woods (2028) on his Tennessee football visit
Caine Woods (2028) on his Tennessee football visit / Caine Woods
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers had the chance to host their first batch of recruits this season, as they were able to host many players that they have hopes to evaluate, or have already started to evaluate. This includes Dalton High School quarterback from the 2028 class, Caine Woods.

Woods is one of the more impressive 2028 QBs in the nation, as he is leading the state of Georgia in passing yards and passing touchdowns this season thus far. He holds one offer, which is from Sacramento State, but multiple teams have confirmed interest in him.

He had the chance to catch up with Vols On SI following his visit. Here is what he had to say.

2028 QB Caine Woods Recaps Tennessee Football Visit

"It was a great experience! It felt super personal and welcoming. They assigned you an assistant who gave you a tour and made sure you had everything. The coaches were really personal and wanted to talk to me," the Dalton High School quarterback confirmed when speaking to Vols On SI about his Vols visit.

He then would jump into conversation about what stood out to him the most in his time on campus.

"I think their culture at Tennessee is what stood out the most. When I saw them walk out and get out their ready to play, you could just feel the connection and bond they all had like a brotherhood."

The talented prospect had the chance to talk to multiple different coaches on the visit. This includes his position coach and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle.

"I talked to a few. The big one was that I talked to was the QB coach and offensive coordinator, Joey Halzle. He talked to me and it felt really personal. I also talked to Coach Miles Robinson, and I was just talking to him about how I could get evaluated more, and overall, the coaches were really personal."

Woods is one of the main names to know in the 2028 recruiting class at the quarterback position, as he is the state of Georgia's leader in passing yards and touchdowns. He will be a player that many colleges will want to be familiar with, as he hopes that the Vols can be one moving forward. He touched on the thought of him making a return visit.

"I loved the campus; it was a great culture there, the fans were loud, and the whole place was great. I know I’m going to be back up here for 7v7, but I would love to come back for a game again soon."

