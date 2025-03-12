Omarii Sanders Visits Tennessee For Spring Practice
Franklin Road Academy safety Omarii Sanders (Nashville, Tenn.) is among the top 2027 prospects. He visited the Tennessee Volunteers this week and checked out spring practice.
Franklin Road Academy safety Omarii Sanders is among the most coveted defensive backs in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Nashville native has amassed 28 scholarship offers, including Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M. The No. 45 prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings made game visits to Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt this past fall.
He's already been a frequent visitor on Tennessee's campus. The Vols hosted him for their second junior day event in January and made a strong impression on the talented defender. He's been adamant that he'll see as many schools as he can throughout his recruiting process and that no program has the upper hand yet. Still, it's hard not to see Tennessee as a top contender for his services until the end of his recruitment.
They got him back on campus on Monday to watch spring practices. They continue to check every box in his recruitment and actively look for opportunities to get him in Knoxville. We'll see if he returns for any visits in the spring and summer, but things are already looking quite well for the Vols in his recruitment. Head coach Josh Heupel wants to keep the best in-state guys home, and Sanders' profile fits that early billing.
Sanders made Tennessee's AA All-State Football team after his sophomore season and was also a second-team MaxPreps All-American for his recruiting cycle. He doubles as a basketball standout for Franklin Road.
