Film Review: Rodney Dunham's Tools Make Rocky Top a Natural Fit
Myers Park High School edge rusher Rodney Dunham is a top priority for the Tennessee Volunteers, and his junior film explains precisely why.
Tennessee Volunteers defensive line coach Rodney Garner knows what he wants on the recruiting trail. The tenured SEC veteran has specific criteria for each group along the defensive line, especially with pass rushers. He's landed some of the top edge rushers in America while passing others up; there are just certain tools you must have to play in his system.
Myers Park edge rusher Rodney Dunham has been one of his favorites in the 2026 recruiting class. During his junior campaign, Dunham racked up 39 tackles, ten for loss, and five sacks, which only bolstered his standing among college coaches. Tennessee has been a mainstay for Dunham since day one, but Duke, Georgia, Notre Dame, and South Carolina are all giving heavy chase. The Vols will swing in this recruitment until pen hits paper, and I went to the tape to find out why.
Arm Length
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder resembles former Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr., who's projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pearce routinely won by stabbing his long arms into the chest of tackles and using his full extension to reset the line of scrimmage. Dunham wins in strikingly similar fashion. He does an excellent job of maintaining his base while firing off the ball, allowing him to use his arms to establish superior positioning before even committing to a pass-rush route. It's easy to envision him thriving split outside the tackles in Tennessee's system, and he should put up substantial sack numbers when his defense can put offenses into obvious passing situations.
Top-Shelf Athlete
While having the physical tools to win is essential, edge rushers in Garner's system must win with athletic traits. The SEC has too many premier athletes at the tackle position to not; fortunately for Dunham, his flexibility and top-end speed should be more than enough to win. Dunham can drop his hips and break down in space with impressive fluidity for someone so tall. He gets in-and-out of bursts and also can bend around the corner when required. Additionally, Dunham routinely gets downfield and vertical when chasing down screen plays, flashing speed that even most inside linebackers don't possess.
Winning Motor
We all know the old cliché, "the play isn't over until the whistle blows." The fact of the matter is that some position groups can afford to stop before the whistle and still make an impact - that's not the case with edge rushers. Just because your initial rep doesn't succeed doesn't mean you can't make a play. Dunham competes through the snap and sometimes even a little after. He comes with a notable mean streak for someone so candid and polite in his off-field availabilities - that's the exact profile Garner searches for each cycle.
