Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Antoni Kade Ogumoro Signs with Tennessee Football

Antoni Kade Ogumoro officially signs with Tennessee. The Oklahoma High School star was committed to Tennessee before signing on Wednesday.

Caleb Sisk

Antoni Kade Ogumoro official visit with Tennessee
Antoni Kade Ogumoro official visit with Tennessee /
In this story:

Antoni Kade Ogumoro officially signs with Tennessee. The Oklahoma High School star was committed to Tennessee before signing on Wednesday.

Tennessee has landed a big time signature from one of their commitments.

This news has started to break as Antoni Kade Ogumoro has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.

He is a three-star interior offensive lineman from Elgin High School in Elgin, Oklahoma. He is 6-foot-5 290-pounds and is a longtime Tennessee commit.

Kade Ogumoro committed to the Vols on May 21st, 2024. He committed to the Volunteers over Oklahoma, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.

He visited the Vols many times and locked his recruitment down immediately as he was 100% “All Vol”.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting