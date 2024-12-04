Signing Day: Antoni Kade Ogumoro Signs with Tennessee Football
Antoni Kade Ogumoro officially signs with Tennessee. The Oklahoma High School star was committed to Tennessee before signing on Wednesday.
Tennessee has landed a big time signature from one of their commitments.
This news has started to break as Antoni Kade Ogumoro has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.
He is a three-star interior offensive lineman from Elgin High School in Elgin, Oklahoma. He is 6-foot-5 290-pounds and is a longtime Tennessee commit.
Kade Ogumoro committed to the Vols on May 21st, 2024. He committed to the Volunteers over Oklahoma, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.
He visited the Vols many times and locked his recruitment down immediately as he was 100% “All Vol”.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports