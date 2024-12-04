Signing Day: Daune Morris Signs with Tennessee Football
Daune Morris signs with Tennessee. The former USC commit was a Tennessee commit before signing.
Tennessee has signed one of their big time flip targets that they had throughout the class.
This signature comes as Daune Morris officially signs with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Morris is a four-star running back and flipped his commitment to the Vols on November 25th, 2024. Morris flipped from the USC Trojans to the Tennessee Volunteers following his official visit.
He is a 5-foot-10 180-pound frame and attends Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He is the lone 2025 running back in the state of Tennessee to be committed to the Vols as he is the second of two total RB commits behind Buford’s Justin Baker.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports