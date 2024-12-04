Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Daune Morris Signs with Tennessee Football

Daune Morris signs with Tennessee. The former USC commit was a Tennessee commit before signing.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee has signed one of their big time flip targets that they had throughout the class.

This signature comes as Daune Morris officially signs with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Morris is a four-star running back and flipped his commitment to the Vols on November 25th, 2024. Morris flipped from the USC Trojans to the Tennessee Volunteers following his official visit.

He is a 5-foot-10 180-pound frame and attends Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He is the lone 2025 running back in the state of Tennessee to be committed to the Vols as he is the second of two total RB commits behind Buford’s Justin Baker.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

