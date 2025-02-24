Tennessee Basketball Signee Amari Evans Set to Take On Former Volunteers Target in Playoffs
Tennessee basketball signee Amari Evans is making his playoff debut against a familiar face.
Tennessee basketball signee Amari Evans is set for his first playoff game. Evans is a 6-foot-5 guard who is ranked inside the top 100 and has been signed to Tennessee since the beginning of the season.
He plays for The City Reapers which is an OTE professionally-run team for the high school level. It’s a league based around the NBA to train players so they can reach their true media and on-court potential.
Evans will be taking on a former Vols target during a series that would send him and the Reapers to the finals if they win.
The Reapers are taking on Fear of God Athletics and former Vols target Shon Abaev. Tennessee pursued Abaev hard, however, he ended up committing and signing with the Cincinnati Bearcats despite even visiting the Vols.
Abaev has been on a mission but so has Evans who just won Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season solidifying him as OTE’s greatest defender of all time.
He will join the Vols next season and is expected to be a role player at the bare minimum with the chance of being a day-one starter for the Vols following the departure of nearly every rostered guard.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
- Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky
- Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
- Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
- Former Vol OL Trey Smith Faces Pricey Decision Concerning His Future with Chiefs
- Tony Vitello Announces Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend Series for Tennessee Baseball
- Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline
- Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports