Tennessee Basketball Signee Amari Evans Set to Take On Former Volunteers Target in Playoffs

Tennessee basketball signee Amari Evans is making his playoff debut against a familiar face.

Caleb Sisk

Amari Evans on his official visit to Tennessee basketball.
Amari Evans on his official visit to Tennessee basketball.
Tennessee basketball signee Amari Evans is set for his first playoff game. Evans is a 6-foot-5 guard who is ranked inside the top 100 and has been signed to Tennessee since the beginning of the season.

He plays for The City Reapers which is an OTE professionally-run team for the high school level. It’s a league based around the NBA to train players so they can reach their true media and on-court potential.

Evans will be taking on a former Vols target during a series that would send him and the Reapers to the finals if they win.

The Reapers are taking on Fear of God Athletics and former Vols target Shon Abaev. Tennessee pursued Abaev hard, however, he ended up committing and signing with the Cincinnati Bearcats despite even visiting the Vols.

Abaev has been on a mission but so has Evans who just won Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season solidifying him as OTE’s greatest defender of all time.

He will join the Vols next season and is expected to be a role player at the bare minimum with the chance of being a day-one starter for the Vols following the departure of nearly every rostered guard.

Published
