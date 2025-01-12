Tennessee Basketball Signee Amari Evans Talks Vols Basketball Decision
Tennessee basketball signee and OTE star Amari Evans talks to Tennessee on SI about his decision to attend Tennessee following his OTE career.
Tennessee landed one of the nation’s best recruits in this year’s recruiting cycle and he already signed.
That player is Guard/Forward Amari Evans. Evans plays for the City Reapers in OTE and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in OTE last season.
OTE is the most competitive basketball league out there and Evans has been dominant. He is averaging 16.9 points-per-game, 3.7 assists-per-game, 6.8 rebounds-per-game, and 2.7 steals-per-game. One could argue his only downfall is his shooting capability from behind the line shooting only 26%.
Evans was recruited by many schools including Xavier, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Providence, Illinois, and many others.
Evans caught up with Tennessee on SI to recap the decision he made to sign with the Vols.
“Tennessee was the best choice for me because of the culture they have built. Rick Barnes has a winning history and Tennessee is a winning program. It’s hard to pass that up,” Evans stated to Tennessee on SI.
Tennessee players and staff have been pushing hard for Evans since they offered him. He reflects on how they make him feel like a priority. “They made me feel like family from the jump. They made me feel like I already went to school there on my visit,” said Evans.
Evans has been goal-oriented and competitive his whole time in OTE. Although personal goals are great that isn’t the big picture for Evans at Tennessee. “I want to win the national championship at Tennessee,” Evans confirmed.
Evans has been monitoring one of the best Vols’ basketball players of all time for quite some time now. “I rock with ZZ (Zakai Zeigler) heavy because I’ve seen his whole journey,” Evans confirms. Evans played on the same team Zeigler has played for in the past (New York Lightning) which is another place Tennessee has done well in the past few years bringing in Zeigler, Tobe Awaka, and Evans.
Evans has caught the attention of many influencers and NBA legends during his time at OTE. Some of these legends and stars include Shaquille O’Neal, Cam Wilder (YouTuber), D’aydrian Harding (YouTuber), and many more.
Evans will likely be a day-1 starter at Tennessee with his ability to do it all.
