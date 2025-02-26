Tennessee Football Commit Braylon Outlaw Schedules Vols OV and Is Interested In Visiting Another SEC Team
Tennessee linebacker commit Braylon Outlaw talks Tennessee official visit and interest in visiting fellow SEC program.
Tennessee has eight current commitments in the 2026 class including Braylon Outlaw.
Outlaw is a three-star linebacker who has been committed to Tennessee since November 8th, 2024. Outlaw is one of two commits from the state of Alabama alongside Tyson Bacon. Outlaw attends Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama which is around five hours from Knoxville.
Outlaw has locked in an official visit date with the Volunteers as he will be visiting June 20th-22nd.
Following his announcement, Outlaw caught up with Tennessee on SI to discuss his excitement to visit Tennessee again and more.
“I’m mostly excited about the experience and to get a different view of the school. Visiting schools on an unofficial I’m sure are different so I’m excited to see what it will be like on an OV,” said Outlaw talking to Tennessee on SI.
Outlaw is connected to two coaches the most out of anyone on the staff, one of the coaches being his position coach William Inge.
“I’m really close with Coach Forrest and Coach Inge. They are always texting and calling to check up on me. It’s been great and so has my commitment so far.”
Outlaw is still looking into other schools right now despite being committed. He plans to visit some of these schools with a current SEC school in mind.
“I do still plan to visit other schools and listen to them. Mainly Ole Miss.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill